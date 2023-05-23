League champion Barcelona look to bounce back from a rare defeat when they visit Real Valladolid in a La Liga match on Tuesday. Barcelona (27-4-4) clinched their 27th league title with their 4-2 victory against Espanyol on May 14 but experienced a letdown in their next outing as they dropped a 2-1 decision at home to Real Sociedad. Real Valladolid (10-5-20) are 18th in the table as they're coming off their fifth straight loss, a 3-0 setback against Cadiz on Friday, and are in danger of relegation. Barcelona have won six consecutive league meetings with Real Valladolid, including a 4-0 triumph earlier this season.

Kickoff at Stadio Jose Zorrilla is set for 4 p.m. ET. Barcelona are the +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) in the latest Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Valladolid are +235 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid:

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid money line: Barcelona +105, Real Valladolid +235, Draw +265

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (-105)

BAR: Barca have conceded just 15 goals in league play this season

RV: Real Valladolid have been held without a goal in 17 of their 35 La Liga contests

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona are second in La Liga with 65 goals and rank first with a plus-50 goal differential. They are led offensively by Robert Lewandowski, who is having a strong first season in La Liga. After spending the previous 12 campaigns in the German Bundesliga, the Polish striker is La Liga's top scorer with 22 goals and has been hot of late, recording five over his last five matches.

The 34-year-old Lewandowski, who also is tied for seventh in the league with six assists, scored twice in Barca's home victory against Real Valladolid back in August. Winger Raphinha, who also is in his first season with Barcelona, is second on the team with seven goals after recording a career-high 11 with Leeds of the English Premier League in 2021-22. The 26-year-old Brazilian also has registered seven assists, tying him for fifth in La Liga.

Why you should back Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid have much more at stake in this match than Barcelona, who are playing for nothing but pride. Pucela are level in points with Getafe for the final spot above the relegation line and both clubs have three games remaining, including a showdown in their season finale on June 4. Valladolid have scored more goals (30) than only two other teams and they've been blanked in their last two contests. However, Valladolid converted in each of their previous six - their longest streak of the campaign.

Canadian Cyle Larin leads Pucela with seven goals in only 16 matches. The 28-year-old forward is looking to end a three-game scoring drought after tallying in back-to-back contests against Valencia and Atletico Madrid in late April. Veteran forward Sergio Leon is right behind Larin with six goals after scoring Valladolid's lone goal versus Rayo Vallecano on May 4.

