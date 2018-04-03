Barcelona vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The teams meet in the competition again, and Barca is expected to be the one advancing

Barcelona welcomes Roma to Spain on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals, as the teams meet yet again in the competition after playing in the group stage during the 2015/16 season. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Lionel Messi gets the start after beginning on the bench at the weekend, and it pays off as he scores twice and Barcelona puts one foot into the semifinals. Barcelona 3, Roma 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES