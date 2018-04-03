Barcelona vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Barcelona welcomes Roma to Spain on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals, as the teams meet yet again in the competition after playing in the group stage during the 2015/16 season.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Lionel Messi gets the start after beginning on the bench at the weekend, and it pays off as he scores twice and Barcelona puts one foot into the semifinals. Barcelona 3, Roma 0.