Barcelona vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The teams meet in the competition again, and Barca is expected to be the one advancing
Barcelona welcomes Roma to Spain on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals, as the teams meet yet again in the competition after playing in the group stage during the 2015/16 season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Lionel Messi gets the start after beginning on the bench at the weekend, and it pays off as he scores twice and Barcelona puts one foot into the semifinals. Barcelona 3, Roma 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Juventus
It's a rematch of last year's final, which Real won 3-1
-
Bayern vs. Sevilla preview
The Germans are the heavy favorites in this one
-
'Stranger Things' tifo in USL
And it featured Indy Eleven and the character Eleven of course, just without the waffles
-
Toronto vs. America preview
Toronto hosts the semifinal first leg
-
Chelsea vs. Tottenham preview
A Tottenham win could almost secure fourth place for Spurs
-
PSG wins trophy, Neymar may be back soon
The capital club beat Monaco in the final of the French Coupe de la Ligue