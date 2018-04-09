Barcelona vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg on TV, stream online
Barca has more than a foot in the semifinals after winning the first leg
Barcelona appears to be on the brink of advancing to the Champions League semifinals and will look to do so on Tuesday when it faces Roma in the second leg with a sizeable advantage.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2 and FOX Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in semifinals, with Barca leading 4-1 after the first leg. One goal from Barca would mean Roma must score four, a tough task against the possession-dominating Spanish side.
Prediction
Barca cruises into the semifinals with a fine result, getting an early goal to put the match out of reach. Barca 2, Roma 2 (6-3 on aggregate).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Toronto vs. America preview
Toronto is sitting pretty but has to get a result at el Estadio Azteca
-
Liverpool vs. Man. City preview
City needs its best showing of the season to move on
-
Why Ronaldo was subbed off
Zidane has his eyes on more important things
-
Pulisic unintentionally scores sick goal
The young American probably meant to send a cross into the box, but he'll take it
-
Real Madrid and Atletico draw
It's a result that's better for Atletico than Real
-
Question Guardiola's choices vs. United
The Premier League title will have to wait a bit longer to reside at the Etihad