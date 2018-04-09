Barcelona vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League quarterfinal second leg on TV, stream online

Barca has more than a foot in the semifinals after winning the first leg

Barcelona appears to be on the brink of advancing to the Champions League semifinals and will look to do so on Tuesday when it faces Roma in the second leg with a sizeable advantage. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2 and FOX Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A spot in semifinals, with Barca leading 4-1 after the first leg. One goal from Barca would mean Roma must score four, a tough task against the possession-dominating Spanish side. 

Prediction

Barca cruises into the semifinals with a fine result, getting an early goal to put the match out of reach. Barca 2, Roma 2 (6-3 on aggregate). 

