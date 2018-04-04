Barcelona vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel, live updates: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The teams meet in the competition again, and Barca is expected to be the one advancing
Barcelona welcomes Roma to Spain on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals, as the teams meet yet again in the competition after playing in the group stage during the 2015/16 season.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Prediction
Lionel Messi gets the start after beginning on the bench at the weekend, and it pays off as he scores twice and Barcelona puts one foot into the semifinals. Barcelona 3, Roma 0.
