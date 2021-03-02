Barcelona's best chance at a trophy this season may just be in the Copa del Rey, but if they want to make the final, they are going to need another big-time performance against Sevilla when the two meet on Wednesday in the semifinal second leg. Barca lost the first leg 2-0, but a 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga last weekend has Ronald Koeman's side feeling good entering this one.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, March 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV and live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Barcelona -187; Draw +320; Sevilla +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: An uphill battle for sure, this is still something this Barca side is more than capable of overturning. The defense must be at its best. Barca will get their chances, and let's remember that Lionel Messi has scored more goals against Sevilla than any other club in his career. Expect a fast pace, for Barca to start face and for this one to come down to the wire.

Sevilla: It's going to have to be much better than last time out. While they dominated the first leg, the league encounter this past weekend saw Sevilla struggle. They put just two shots on goal, were sloppy in their tackling and didn't get forward nearly enough. They will aim to protect their lead, but by welcoming the Barca attack by sitting back, they could be playing with fire. Keep an eye on how they approach the match in the first 15 minutes, as it will tell us everything we need to know about how they are approaching the contest.

Prediction

Barca get a late goal to force extra time, and Messi's magic in the added period sees Barca through by the skin of their teeth. Pick: Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0 (AET)