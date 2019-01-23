Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Copa del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch first leg online

Barcelona hits the road west to Sevilla for the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday. Both teams are riding a wave of momentum after their matches in the round of 16, and this two-leg affair should have no shortage of goals or excitement. It's a rematch of last year's final, which Barca won.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Sevilla

Date : Wednesday, Jan. 23



: Wednesday, Jan. 23 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla



: Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -120 / Sevilla +270 / Draw +270

Storylines

Barcelona: Barca has been the king of this competition as of late and with Real Madrid's struggles, Barca is the heavy favorite once again. But facing Sevilla in the quarterfinals will be no easy task. We saw Barca rest its important players against Levante last round and ended up losing the first leg, so we'll likely see Ernesto Valverde's team go for the win here and play the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Sevilla: Pablo Machin did a fine job as coach of Girona and has Sevilla off to a good start in year one. The club is playing an attractive style of soccer and looking to win the battle for possession. Expect Sevilla to try and stick with that plan but by playing a bit more cautious in the final third, looking to be able to properly defend Barcelon'a counters.

Barcelona vs. Sevilla prediction

Messi scores twice and Barca takes a quality lead ahead of the second leg.

Pick: Barcelona (-120)