Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Copa del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch first leg online
These two meet in the quarterfinals in what's expect to be an intense two-leg affair
Barcelona hits the road west to Sevilla for the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday. Both teams are riding a wave of momentum after their matches in the round of 16, and this two-leg affair should have no shortage of goals or excitement. It's a rematch of last year's final, which Barca won.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Sevilla
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 23
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -120 / Sevilla +270 / Draw +270
Storylines
Barcelona: Barca has been the king of this competition as of late and with Real Madrid's struggles, Barca is the heavy favorite once again. But facing Sevilla in the quarterfinals will be no easy task. We saw Barca rest its important players against Levante last round and ended up losing the first leg, so we'll likely see Ernesto Valverde's team go for the win here and play the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Sevilla: Pablo Machin did a fine job as coach of Girona and has Sevilla off to a good start in year one. The club is playing an attractive style of soccer and looking to win the battle for possession. Expect Sevilla to try and stick with that plan but by playing a bit more cautious in the final third, looking to be able to properly defend Barcelon'a counters.
Barcelona vs. Sevilla prediction
Messi scores twice and Barca takes a quality lead ahead of the second leg.
Pick: Barcelona (-120)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea vs. Spurs EFL Cup preview
Spurs lead after winning the first leg 1-0
-
Premier League player goes missing
The small plane went missing across the English Channel, and a search is still ongoing
-
Grading Higuain's move to Chelsea
The 31-year-old striker finally joins the Blues from Italy
-
Tim Howard to retire after 2019 season
Howard also spent more than a decade in the Premier League
-
USWNT vs. Spain preview
The U.S. just lost to France and now plays another World Cup squad
-
Usain Bolt: Soccer 'fun while it lasted'
The former Olympic sprinter gave himself a deadline to find a new team in November