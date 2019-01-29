Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Copa del Rey prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch second leg of quarterfinals online
Barca trails 2-0 and is hoping Lionel Messi can lead the comeback
Barcelona welcomes Sevilla to the Camp Nou on Wednesday for the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Barca rested its big boys and paid for it in the first leg, losing 2-0 at the Sanchez Pizjuan. Now, it's their chance to turn the table and earn a comeback with Lionel Messi likely leading the front line as it keeps its dream of a treble alive.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Sevilla
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 30
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Barcelona: They need to start fast. Sevilla likes to hold onto the ball and build patiently in attack, which could limit Barca's chances. But despite being down 2-0, Barca still has a fine shot of moving on. Expect Messi and Luis Suarez to get the chances they need, and expect Barca to get an early goal to open this game up. Injuries at the back are a concern for Ernesto Valverde's team, but the ability to score keeps them in every game.
Sevilla: Scoring one goal here would put Barca in a tough spot of needing to grab four to advance. That has to be the goal entering this one, just getting a goal to put the pressure on the hosts. But as we saw with the magical comeback over PSG a couple years ago, nothing is over at the Camp Nou.
Barcelona vs. Sevilla prediction
Barca wins the game 2-0 in regulation, the game goes to extra time and the hosts move on.
Pick: Barcelona
