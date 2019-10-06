Barcelona vs. Sevilla: La Liga Matchday 8 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona faces Sevilla on Sunday in Matchday 8 in La Liga, with Barca looking to jump to within two points of leader Real Madrid with a win. Barca has won three of its last five in the league and two in a row, while Sevilla hopes it can jump into the top four with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barca vs. Sevilla

Date : Sunday, Oct. 6



: Sunday, Oct. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -205 | Sevilla +510 | Draw +360

Storylines

Barca: The win over Inter Milan was an important one for Barca, especially with getting Luis Suarez back on track. The club still has an issue in the middle of the field where Arturo Vidal could possibly be a defensive weakness. Expect Ernesto Valverde not to hold back in this one with the international break ahead.

Sevilla: This is a team that is as inconsistent as they come. They'll beat a good Real Sociedad side, but that comes after conceding three times against Eibar. This team has to find that stability and perhaps give more minutes to Javier Hernandez, who has looked sharp.

Barca vs. Sevilla prediction

Barcelona enters the international break on a high note with a win and a clean sheet.

Pick: Barca 2, Sevilla 0