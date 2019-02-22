Barcelona vs. Sevilla: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barca hits the road looking to avoid dropping points after UCL play

It's a top-four battle in La Liga on Saturday as first-place Barcelona (16-6-2) heads to fourth-place Sevilla (10-7-7). Lionel Messi and company have a seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid in the table, while Sevilla has a pack of teams looking to jump into the top four right on its tail. 

The game is part of matchday 25 and comes after each team participated in midweek cup action.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Sevilla

  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 23
  • Time: 10:!5 a.m. ET
  • Location: Sanchez Pizjuan 
  • TV channel: beIN Sports 
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Barcelona -103 / Sevilla +250 / Draw -245

Storylines

Barcelona: With its midweek match against Lyon, Barcelona could opt to rest some players for this match. With Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid not far behind, Ernesto Valverde will more than likely go with a stronger team than he fielded against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey semifinals where Barca lost the first leg away 2-0 before a comeback at home. 

Sevilla: If you think Barca has a player selection problem, Sevilla will only have one day off following their match with Lazio on Thursday in the Europa League. Despite not wanting to make changes, Sevilla very well may have to with two games in three days being quite the challenge, both physically and mentally. 

Barcelona vs. Sevilla prediction

With Sevilla on two day's less rest, it's evident with their tired legs as Barca goes on the road and gets all three points. 

Pick: Barcelona (-103)

