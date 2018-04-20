Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey final on TV, stream online

Lionel Messi's squad is the heavy favorite in the final

Barcelona battles Sevilla in Madrid for the Copa del Rey title on Saturday, as Ernesto Valverde looks to earn his first trophy at the Catalan club. 

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A trophy, which is the goal for any quality team. This is a chance for Barca to wrap up the double, with La Liga nearly completed. 

Prediction

Barcelona cruises to the title with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both scoring. Barca 3, Sevilla 0.

