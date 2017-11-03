Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barcelona aims to maintain its undefeated record in La Liga on Saturday when it welcomes Sevilla to the Camp Nou.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Lionel Messi and Barca bounce back from their goalless showing at Olympiacos midweek in the Champions League to crush Sevilla. Barcelona 4, Sevilla 0.