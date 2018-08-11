Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Spanish Super Cup on TV, stream online
It's the Spanish Super Cup live from Morocco
Tangier, Morocco plays host to the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday as Barcelona and Sevilla travel to North African for the match. The reigning La Liga and Copa del Rey champs, Barca, enter the match as the favorite, while Sevilla hopes to rebound from an inconsistent 2017-18 campaign.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch in USA
When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in Spain
The match will air on TVE La 1.
What's at stake?
Pretty much just a preseason trophy that both teams will want to win, but more importantly is getting the teams ready to go for La Liga, which begins next weekend.
Prediction
Barcelona continues its dominance over Sevilla, Lionel Messi once again makes them pay and Ernesto Valverde's team take home the trophy. Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.
