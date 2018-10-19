Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online
Messi and company face a red-hot Sevilla at the Camp Nou
Barcelona will look to start a new winning streak in La Liga when it welcomes Sevilla to the Camp Nou on Saturday for the league's ninth matchday. Sevilla is surprisingly in first place with 16 points, a point above Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but Ernesto Valverde's team can move back into first with a win.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla in the USA
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both score as the team bounces back from the draw at Valencia to find a win. Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Levante preview
Los Blancos hope this is the start of a fine run
-
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield preview
The Reds go for the road win and to keep their undefeated league record intact
-
Man. United vs. Chelsea preview
United has just 13 points from eight games, while Chelsea has 20
-
How Torreira is fueling Arsenal's ascent
The player behind Arsenal's surprising climb up the table is a 5-foot-5, 22-year-old from...
-
D.C. United supports Chris Odoi-Atsem
Odoi-Atsem was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and will undergo chemotherapy
-
USWNT beats Canada in CONCACAF cup final
The U.S. wins the cup once again as Alex Morgan finishes it off late