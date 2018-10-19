Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch, stream online

Barcelona will look to start a new winning streak in La Liga when it welcomes Sevilla to the Camp Nou on Saturday for the league's ninth matchday. Sevilla is surprisingly in first place with 16 points, a point above Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but Ernesto Valverde's team can move back into first with a win.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Sevilla in the USA

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both score as the team bounces back from the draw at Valencia to find a win. Barcelona 3, Sevilla 0.