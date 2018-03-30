Barcelona vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel, time : How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca and Sevilla will also meet in the Copa del Rey final

Barcelona and Sevilla face off on Saturday in the 30th round of La Liga action in what's is a potential preview of the Copa del Rey final as the two teams meet for the title in May. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca doesn't get the result it needs, struggling in defense as the two teams draw. Barcelona 2, Sevilla 2. 

