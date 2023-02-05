Unbeaten in 10 consecutive La Liga matches, Barcelona are taking control of La Liga and getting better by the day under Xavi. Five points ahead of Real Madrid, Barca will expect nothing but a victory while hosting Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday. Their strength has been in a strong defense that has allowed only seven goals this season but Sevilla have also improved after Jorge Sampaoli took over in October.

Sevilla are still in the bottom half of La Liga but with three wins in their last five matches, things are moving in the right direction although toppling Barcelona will be quite the task.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -320; Draw +250; Sevilla +800 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: The team had a quiet transfer window with Memphis Depay departing for Atletico Madrid and Hector Bellerin leaving for Sporting CP. They tried to sign Julian Araujo from the Los Angeles Galaxy as a replacement for Bellerin but the deal was intime to be confirmed by the league. It was one of four prominent deals caught up in paperwork around the world but it could be an important one as Barcelona are quite thin at right back for the remainder of the season.

Sevilla: With a busy window, Sevilla have gotten stronger adding Loc Bade, Bryan Gil, and Pape Gueye. Gil's return to Spain will be something to watch as he was struggling for playing time at Tottenham but his skill on the ball suits Spanish soccer well. With a chance to make his season debut for the club this week, he will try to make a difference in this match.

Prediction

Barcelona won't find much trouble in this match. Sevilla are a plucky side but the attack isn't strong enough to trouble Barcelona's defense. Pick: Barcelona 2, Sevilla 0