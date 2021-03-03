FC Barcelona are through to the Copa del Rey final after a dramatic comeback against Sevilla on Wednesday, overcoming a two-goal defeat in the first leg by advancing with a 3-0 win in the second leg plus extra time. Barca were the sharper team throughout and could have scored twice as many goals, yet it took an injury-time header goal from Gerard Pique to extend the match with Martin Braithwaite coming off the bench to deliver the winner in extra time.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Barcelona player ratings

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Faced just three shots on goal, with the best chance in the run of play coming in added time, which he saved well. He also saved a penalty kick and did everything to perfection.

Rating: 8

Sergino Dest

Faded in the second half, but his first half was solid. He got in behind the defense and probably should have had an assist with some creative passes. He played higher up the pitch than usual.

Rating: 6



Gerard Pique

It was a strong performance from the aging center-back, but where he made his mark was in attack. His last-gasp header goal forced extra time and gave his team all the momentum Barca needed. Huge.

Rating: 8



Clement Lenglet

Did very well in defense against his former team and didn't make the mistakes we've seen from him lately. Was also quite good in the air.

Rating:7



Oscar Mingueza

Played quite well, and that penalty kick that was called on him was a bit harsh. He grows in confidence with each appearance, and he is starting to really deal with the speed on the wing of opponents.

Rating: 6



Jordi Alba

Again played higher up the pitch and was a constant threat. He grabbed an assist on the winner and nearly scored himself, rocking a shot off the crossbar.

Rating: 7



Sergio Busquets

Had some decent moments on the ball, recovered well, but he had to be taken off as Barca needed more bodies to get forward. Solid enough.

Rating: 6



Pedri

Had one really good look at goal that he missed wide. Connected well with others in attack but did not do well in beating a defender and playing the ball in.

Rating: 5



Frenkie de Jong

Kind of sloppy. His decision making was poor, he tried to be too cute at times, and it could have proven costly.

Rating: 5



Ousmane Dembele

The Frenchman didn't have a lot of looks, but boy did he take advantage with an absolute stunner. He scored against Sevilla for the second time in less than a week and is building confidence.

Rating: 7

Lionel Messi

The superstar was crucial in getting the ball wide for crosses, and he also had a couple quality chances himself. It is impressive to see Barca go through without him scoring. He was so pumped after the match with his team on the verge of a trophy.

Rating: 6



Antoine Griezmann

Came on after the hour mark and did what he needed to do. He sent in the assist to Pique in the dying minutes.

Rating: 7



Ilaix Moriba

The youngster got 12 minutes of regulation plus added time and couldn't make much of an impact.

Rating: N/A



Junior Firpo

Came on for Mingueza and helped with some fresh legs at the back.

Rating: 6



Martin Braithwaite

The hero. His extra time header was beautiful, though the goalkeeper could have done better. He won't care, as long as it went in.

Rating: 8

Manager -- Ronald Koeman

He knew the task at hand was a tough one, but credit to him for the win. Griezmann and Braithwaite made all the difference in the end, and now he is on the verge of winning his second Copa del Rey as a manager.

Rating: 7

Sevilla player ratings

Tomas Vaclik

There was little that he could do about Dembele's brilliant opener but watch and he was also fortunate to see Alba's volley hit the crossbar in second half. But Pique and Braithwaite found ways past him as Barca completed their comeback.

Rating: 4

Aleix Vidal

Withdrawn nine minutes into the second half with and injury and was part of a shaky defense before then but did try to push forward when possible.

Rating: 5

Jules Kounde

Dispossessed in the build-up to Dembele's goal, part of an uncertain Sevilla rearguard that never looked remotely convincing and he also picked up a booking in extra time to cap a miserable night. Yet, his late deflected effort was inches from beating Ter Stegen and securing a final berth.

Rating: 4

Diego Carlos

Like Kounde, he was not far from reassured, but the whole Sevilla backline suffered and held out as long as they could before Barca's pressure broke through. However, his odd decision to head the ball back into play late on came back to haunt him and his teammates.

Rating: 4

Marco Acuna

Produced a superb goalline save to keep Barca at bay in the first half and came off after 54 minutes as Lopetegui sought to save the tie.

Rating: 6

Joan Jordan

Not his finest night as he stood off Dembele for the opening goal, was foiled by Alba going forward and picked up a booking in extra time before being withdrawn.

Rating: 5

Fernando

Booked twice for a late red card just moments before Barca grabbed the equalizer, his dismissal arguably turned the tide in the hosts' favor.

Rating: 3

Oliver Torres

By no means the worst performer on the night in his 62 minutes, just unfortunately unable to aid the attackers in making the breakthrough that would have clinched the tie.

Rating: 5

Suso

Given until 11 minutes from time, but it was not a strong performance by Sevilla's attacking unit as a whole.

Rating: 5

Luuk de Jong

Sent off from the bench but barely got a touch of the ball when he was on the pitch. It was a night to forget for the Dutchman.

Rating: 4

Youssef En Nesyri

The hardest grafter in the attacking three on the night as he set up a penalty chance and was later booked -- unlucky to be on the losing side.

Rating: 6

Ivan Rakitic

On for De Jong when Sevilla were up against and then left short-handed by Fernando's dismissal.

Rating: 5

Karim Rekik

Replaced Acuna after 54 minutes and was given a torrid time as Barca grew in confidence and pushed for goals that eventually came.

Rating: 4

Jesus Navas

On for Vidal after 54 minutes, Sevilla continued to struggle defensively with him on the pitch and blew their biggest chance when it came.

Rating: 5

Lucas Ocampos

Sent in for Torres after 62 minutes, his penalty was saved by Ter Stegen when a place in the final was within reach.

Rating: 4

Papu Gomez

On for Suso after 79 minutes to add experience, but Fernando then added extra strain to a midfield that Gomez is still adjusting to.

Rating: N/A

Munir

Energetic after he was introduced in place of Jordan after 106 minutes, but it was far too late by then to save the tie.

Rating: N/A

Manager -- Julen Lopetegui

Poor. Made too many changes early in the second half and was made to pay for them later when Fernando put the team in a difficult position and tempers flared. Another example of his inability to cut it tactically in the biggest matches.

Rating: 3