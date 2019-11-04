Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague: Champions League pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona hopes to rebound from a stunning defeat over the weekend when it hosts Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday. Lionel Messi and company were upset at Levante on Saturday in La Liga play as the pressure mounts on Ernesto Valverde's team due to the inconsistency. A loss here could mean disaster for the coach's job. But Barca will be confident in getting three points at home after beating Slavia Prague on the road during Matchday 3. The team has looked far from consistent to begin the season, but more so away from home. The expectation is for Barca to win comfortably and remain in first place, just ahead of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 5



: Tuesday, Nov. 5 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET



: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : TNT and TUDN



: TNT and TUDN Streaming: fuboTV

Storylines

Barcelona: A win will see Barca pretty much wrap up Group F. Barca enters the day three points above Dortmund and Inter, who who play each other. A tie between those two could see Barca go five clear of both with just two games remaining. The key for Barca will be to remain composed, because against Levante, Barca was far from that, conceding three times in seven minutes. Slavia can do damage, especially in the air, but Barca should be able to be in full control by halftime.

Slavia Prague: All out defense is the way to get a result here. Barca's attacking ability is the main concern. The hosts have shown some struggles in attack that will having Slavia feeling confident in scoring, and not having to deal with Luis Suarez will be nice. They'll need an early goal to create momentum. Slavia scored four goals on Saturday in league play, but more importantly, the team recorded a clean sheet.

Barca vs. Slavia Prague prediction

No defensive lapses here for Barca as the team wins quite comfortably with Messi leading the way.

Pick: Barcelona 3, Slavia Prague 0