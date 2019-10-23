Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona's come-from-behind victory over Inter Milan on Matchday 2 has the team looking good entering Matchday 3. The club visits the Czech Republic to take on Slavia Prague. Barca, for the first time this season, got goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann in the same game as Ernesto Valverde's team beat Eibar 3-0 on Saturday. A win here will put Barca on seven points and keep the club in first place in the group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Barcelona vs. Slavia Prague

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 23



: Wednesday, Oct. 23 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Sinobo Stadium



: Sinobo Stadium TV channel : TUDN and UniMas



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -275 | Slavia Prague +675 | Draw +420

Storylines

Barcelona: Nothing other than a victory will be satisfying enough for this team. They can take control of the group with a lopsided victory but have to look to what they did against Eibar last weekend. They were quick to get the ball forward, mixed it up between going wide and inside, and they also were so sharp in setting up teammates. Against a defense that won't overpower you, Barca could have a field day if players are unselfish.

Slavia Prague: It's very unlikely that this team can give Barca trouble like it did against Inter. Because there's a chance Dortmund gets a result at Inter Milan, a point here could be huge for Slavia Prague as the team eyes a potential third-place finish in the group. If the club loses and Inter beats Dortmund, Slavia Prague can probably kiss a Europa League spot goodbye. An all-out defensive performance is needed against the talented, creative Barca attack.

Barca vs. Slavia Prague prediction

Barca scores within the first half an hour and puts it away in the second half.

Pick: Barca 2, Slavia Prague 0.