Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Barcelona heads west to Portugal on Wednesday in the Champions League to face Sporting Lisbon.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona makes it eight wins from eight to start the campaign, and two of two in the UCL. Barcelona 4, Sporting 0.