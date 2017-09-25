Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Barcelona has momentum with a perfect start to the season

Barcelona heads west to Portugal on Wednesday in the Champions League to face Sporting Lisbon. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) 
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona makes it eight wins from eight to start the campaign, and two of two in the UCL. Barcelona 4, Sporting 0.

