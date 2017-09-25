Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Barcelona has momentum with a perfect start to the season
Barcelona heads west to Portugal on Wednesday in the Champions League to face Sporting Lisbon.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona makes it eight wins from eight to start the campaign, and two of two in the UCL. Barcelona 4, Sporting 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Man. City vs. Shakhtar
Both teams won their opening match of the group stage
-
How to watch Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
This is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Spartak
The Reds face a tough test on the road in UCL
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. APOEL
Spurs look to make it six points from six
-
Champions League live updates
It's a big day in UCL play
-
How to watch Roma vs. Qarabag
Roma was held in the opener but is expected to win this one
Add a Comment