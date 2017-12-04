Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Barcelona aims to win its Champions League group on Tuesday, needing just a draw against Sporting Lisbon to do so at the Camp Nou.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca, coming off a draw at the weekend, gets back to its winning ways with a hat trick from Luis Suarez. Barcelona 4, Sporting 1.