Barcelona vs. Spurs: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The pressure is on Tottenham to get a result if it wants to move on
Barcelona and Tottenham meet in Spain on Tuesday in their final Champions League group stage match. Barca has clinched the group with 13 points, while Spurs and Inter Milan fight for second place. Both teams have seven points and a -1 goal differential entering this game.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Barca vs. Spurs
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 11
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou in Barcelona
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -105 / Spurs +230 / Draw +315
Storylines
Barca: Lionel Messi and company are resting easy. There is no way they can finish second, no matter the result. Because of that, they will likely give some of their more important players a rest.
Spurs: Tottenham is second on head-to-head away goals, so that means if they win, they advance. Tottenham will also advance if they draw and Inter draws.
Barca vs. Spurs prediction
Tottenham takes advantage of Barca resting some key players, and the English club goes through.
Pick: Spurs (+230)
