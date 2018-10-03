Barcelona vs. Tottenham final score, Champions League recap: Lionel Messi and Co. dismantle Spurs at Wembley

Tottenham is in trouble with zero points through two games

Barcelona remained undefeated in UEFA Champions League play on Wednesday, following up its opening win with a 4-2 victory at Tottenham with Lionel Messi scoring twice. It was a match that was never really in doubt, Tottenham being within a goal on three different occasions, 

Barca had 62 percent possession and produced 13 shots, eight of which went on frame, to stay in first place in Group B with six points. 

This one started early with Philippe Coutinho scoring just two minutes in to stun Wembley:

Then Coutinho had the volley assist to Ivan Rakitic, who somehow did this:

Tottenham got one back in the 52nd minute from Harry Kane, but then Messi seemingly closed the door four minutes later by doing this, thanks to a Luis Suarez dummy:

And despite Erik Lamela scoring for Tottenham on 66 minutes, putting his team within a goal, it always felt like Barca would close it out with the strength it showed going forward, and that's just what happened in the 90th minute:

Now Barca looks to have a foot into the next round, but Spurs are in trouble. After two games they are six points back but have two winnable games against PSV coming up. They are going to need at least four points from those games to feel like they have a strong shot.

