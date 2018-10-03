Barcelona vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League, stream online
Spurs are hoping to avoid starting Champions League play with zero points after two matches
Barcelona visits London on Wednesday to take on Tottenham at Wembley for the second matchday of the Champions League group stage. Barca leads Group B with three points, just ahead of Inter Milan on goal differential. Meanwhile, Tottenham has zero points after surrendering a 1-0 lead to Inter in the first game and will be craving at least a point in this one.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Spurs vs. Barcelona in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and Univision (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Spurs vs. Barca prediction
At Wembley, Lionel Messi will feel more than comfortable as he's produced there in the past. With the pressure on Spurs and Barca knowing a draw would be just fine, the Spanish club takes advantage of some mistakes by the English side to escape with all of the points. Barcelona 2, Spurs 1.
