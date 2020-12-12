Barcelona will try to find their footing once again in La Liga as they host UD Levante on Sunday in Camp Nou. Barcelona are currently sitting in ninth place in the league table while Levante are flirting with regulation as they are among the bottom three sitting in 18th place. The last meeting at Camp Nou between the two sides was in February, a 2-1 victory for Barcelona with both goals scored by Ansu Fati and Leo Messi assisting on each goal.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Dec. 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou

TV: beIN Sports

Storylines

Barcelona: A hectic few weeks for the Blaugrana as they coming off a 2-1 loss last week in La Liga against Cadiz and a midweek loss against Juventus in Champions League when they were defeated 0-3. It's been a struggle as of late for the Catalonian side in La Liga, pairing wildly inconsistent performances, with questionable management decisions, and a lack of cohesion on the pitch. Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho will need to do more the in the attack to get the job done.

Levante: Levante's season has gotten off to a rough start, losing four of the first five matches. Despite sitting near the bottom of the table in staring down regulation status, the team is coming off a 3-0 win last week against Getafe. The roster has forwards capable of scoring in Roger Marti and Daniel Gomez Alcon, but will need more from Rubén Rochina to aid in the attack against a narrow Barcelona as of late.

Barcelona vs. Levante prediction

Barcelona will be eager to show a ruthlessness that they've been lacking in La Liga against a bottom table team. Pick: Barcelona 3, Levante 1.