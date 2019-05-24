Barcelona vs. Valencia: Copa del Rey final prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona is seeking its fifth consecutive Spanish cup title on Saturday in Seville

The 2018-19 Copa del Rey concludes on Saturday with the big final featuring Lionel Messi and Barcelona against Valencia from the Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain. Barcelona enters as the Spanish cup final as the favorite but will be without injured star striker Luis Suarez, while Valencia enters with some serious momentum after securing Champions League qualification on the last day of La Liga play after finishing fourth. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Barca vs. Valencia

  • Date: Saturday, May 25
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin
  • TV channel: ESPN Deportes
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Odds: Barca -175 / Valencia +450 / Draw +320 

Storylines

Barcelona: No Suarez, no Nelson Semedo on Saturday for the back-to-back-to-back-to-back Copa del Rey champs. Barca will be short-handed here but that doesn't impact them still being the favorite as they go for five cup titles in a row. The big question is whether Philippe Coutinho will play in this one as the Brazilian has battled a hamstring injury. He returned to training on Thursday and may just be fit enough to play.

Valencia: Los Che are an interesting story after winning just one of their first 11 league games. The team battling back from sitting around 15th place for part of the season to finish fourth with three straight wins to end the league season. While that will give them some momentum, so will having played Barca twice this season and drawing both. 

Prediction

Messi scores the winner as Barcelona edges Valencia for the trophy.

Pick: Barca (-175)

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories