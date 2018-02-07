Barcelona vs. Valencia Copa del Rey live stream info, TV channel: How to watch semifinal second leg on TV, stream online
Barca has the edge after the first leg but must perform well at Mestalla
Barcelona and Valencia go to battle on Thursday in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Mestalla, with Lionel Messi and company leading 1-0 after the first leg. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona's scorings boots haven't been on lately, and Mestalla is sure to be loud and crazy. But in the end, Barca enough. Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
North London Derby odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent and just locked in a play for Tottenham...
-
USSF presidential election: What to know
There are eight people running to replace Sunil Gulati
-
Wynalda recalls strife with USSF
Wynalda and former coach Steve Sampson remember the impact pay disputes had on the team in...
-
Liverpool's Lallana sees red in U23 game
The 29-year-old Liverpool man lost his cool against the under-23 kids from Tottenham
-
Tottenham vs. Newport
Spurs are the heavy favorites and should cruise, but you never know in the FA Cup
-
How to watch Watford vs. Chelsea
Watford is desperate for points while Chelsea looks to stay in the race for a Champions League...