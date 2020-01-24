Barcelona vs. Valencia: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Barcelona and Valencia meet on Saturday in La Liga in a big game for both clubs. Barca is in first in the league and looking to stay there while weathering the storm as Luis Suarez is set to miss four months with a leg injury, while Valencia was humbled at Mallorca last time out but is still well within reach in the battle for the top four.

Valencia beat Barca 2-1 in last season's Copa del Rey final, while Barca beat Los Che 5-2 earlier this season at the Camp Nou.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Valencia

Date : Saturday, Jan. 25



: Saturday, Jan. 25 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Mestalla Stadium-- Valencia, Spain



: Mestalla Stadium-- Valencia, Spain TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Barcelona: So far, so good under new coach Quique Setien. The team won its debut under the new coach last weekend by beating Granada 1-0 at the Camp Nou as Lionel Messi scored a fantastic goal, combining with Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal. It's going to take a while for the team to fully reflect the changes the coach wants in the side, but the confidence is there with the narrow victory with the defense performing well.

Valencia: It's a minor miracle that this team is still in the top-four battle considering the amount of injuries they've dealt with this season. But in this one, they won't just be missing players who are hurt as captain Dani Parejo misses due to suspension. He was shown a red card in the match against Mallorca last weekend, with either Carlos Soler taking his place or potentially Daniel Wass. There's also the chance Valencia goes with double defensive midfielders in Francis Coquelin and Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Prediction

The clubs play out a tense, dramatic draw with Valencia getting a late equalizer. Pick: Barcelona 1, Valencia 1