Barcelona get set to host take on 12th place Valencia on Saturday in La Liga at Camp Nou. Barcelona have climbed to fifth place after defeating Real Sociedad 2-1 on Wednesday, meanwhile Valencia are 3-5-5 after 13 matches. A win from Barcelona would could see them jump another spot up the table to fourth place and return to the Champions League places after a disappointing start to the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 19

: Saturday, Dec. 19 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona +150; Draw +225; Valencia +190 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Winning cures everything and back to back wins for the Blaugrana have them finally playing some familiar cohesive soccer despite an inconsistent start to the season. Their recent win against top of table club Real Sociedad provided some familiar looks for the team. Quick touches and out passing their opposition with impressive midfield play meant they dominated the match and allowed them to easily overcome an early deficit to put the league leaders away, and they will need to continue to build on that performance. Antoine Griezmann is the player to watch out for as he's still searching to find his form in front of goal with only 3 goals from 4.79 expected goals over 857 league minutes this season.

Valencia: While they haven't been overly dominating in La Liga, but have been a difficult side to face in recent weeks. Conceding possession for the sake of a counter will only work if they can convert those counterattacks into goals a reasonable amount of the time, especially if they hope to be able to successfully maintain defensive solidity under pressure from a talented Barcelona side. They're a team capable of letting in a late game goal, or worse an own goal, and they'll need better focus if they do manage to score first.

Prediction

Barcelona continues to build off on their performances, and it'll be a struggle for Valencia to keep up. Griezmann finds his goal. Pick: Barcelona 2, Valencia 0.