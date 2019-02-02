Barcelona vs. Valencia: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca welcomes Los Che to the Camp Nou on Saturday
Matchday 22 of La Liga arrives this weekend with a big-time showdown as first-place Barcelona welcomes Valencia to the Camp Nou. Barca has the chance to keep its cushion over Atletico Madrid, while Valencia hopes to pull the surprise to increase its chances of a top-six finish with the team in seventh after a slow start that has included only four losses in 21 games but 11 draws as well.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Valencia
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 2
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -323 / Valencia +800 / Draw +420
Storylines
Barcelona: It's been a busy time for Barca with league play and Copa del Rey action, and we've seen Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez earn some rest. It's hard to tell how Barca may come out in this one with Champions League around the corner, but the club has the depth to get a result no matter who plays. Barca's possession can give Valencia a bunch of trouble and sees them as the strong favorite to win.
Valencia: The injury bug has hit Valencia all season long, and the team's two best players have been out for a couple months now in Geoffrey Kondogbia and Goncalo Guedes. But they are nearing their returns and Valencia has been able to earn some results in recent weeks to create a bunch of momentum. They'll gladly settle for a draw here if they can manage.
Barcelona vs. Valencia prediction
Barca picks apart Valencia early and puts it away in the second half with a Messi goal.
Pick: Barca (-323)
