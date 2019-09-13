Barcelona vs. Valencia: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch Spanish League online
It's a rematch of the Copa del Rey final from May in which Barca lost to Los Che
Barcelona takes on Valencia on Saturday in La Liga play in what's will be a rematch of the 2019 Copa del Rey final from May. It could be the first game of the season for Lionel Messi, who missed the first three due to injury, though he remains doubtful. Valencia, meanwhile, inexplicably fired its cup-winning coach Marcelino Garcia Toral in favor of Albert Celades in a baffling move just months after lifting its first trophy in 11 years.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Valencia
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -255 | Valencia +645 | Draw +340
Storylines
Barcelona: With Messi likely to miss but Suarez potentially playing, Barca has the fire power in attack, especially with Antoine Griezmann. The lack of creativity in the first few matches has been concerning though, so expect Barca to play a bit more patient with Valencia still trying to learn the new system.
Valencia: Celades supposedly likes to play a 4-3-3 though he didn't talk much about his system when he was announced as the coach this week. If he goes play with three up top, it will be interesting to see if he'll opt for big summer signing Maxi Gomez, who has yet to start.
Prediction
Both teams start slowly, but Barca gets a bit of revenge on a late set piece goal.
Pick: Barcelona 2, Valencia
