Barcelona vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey semifinal on TV, stream online
Messi and company drew Valencia earlier in the season
Barcelona welcomes Valencia to the Camp Nou on Thursday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona takes advantage of Valencia's injury situation in central defense and puts one leg into the final. Barcelona 3, Valencia 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal's Giroud joins Chelsea
The Frenchman isn't much of an upgrade over Michy Batshuayi
-
Spurs score 11 secs in vs. United
It all went Tottenham's way in the opening minute
-
Report: Aubameyang to sign for Arsenal
The star striker is giving the Premier League a try and here's how he fits at Arsenal
-
Man. United vs. Spurs preview
The Spurs and Red Devils face off at Wembley
-
Man. City vs. West Brom preview
City's march towards the title continues on Wednesday
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
The Blues host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge