Barcelona vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey semifinal on TV, stream online

Messi and company drew Valencia earlier in the season

Barcelona welcomes Valencia to the Camp Nou on Thursday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal clash. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona takes advantage of Valencia's injury situation in central defense and puts one leg into the final. Barcelona 3, Valencia 1. 

