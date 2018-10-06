Barcelona vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online
Messi and company head to Mestalla after beating Tottenham
First-place Barcelona go to slow-starting Valencia on Sunday for the eighth matchday of La Liga, pitting two teams with tons of talent against each other at what is expected to be a packed Mestalla stadium.
Both squads are coming off of trips to England midweek in the Champions League where Barca beat Tottenham 4-2 and Valencia drew Manchester United 0-0.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona is the strongest team in the league, but Valencia finally has a bit of momentum. It's been quite a while since Los Che beat Barca at home, and the wait continues as they finish even. Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.
