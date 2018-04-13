Barcelona vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga match on TV, stream online
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 at the Camp Nou
It's a big-time matchup in La Liga on Saturday as resurgent Valencia goes to league leaders Barcelona in La Liga action, just days after Barca's worst performance of the season.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Barca is in first place and needs just a few more wins to win the league, while Valencia is in third place and just three points behind second place. Barca's spot as champs is almost set in stone, and Valencia will surely finish in the top four, but both want to confirm their places as soon as possible. Three points here can help get closer to those goals.
Prediction
Barcelona is reeling after its Champions League exit and doesn't perform to up to expectations, allowing Valencia to get an important draw on the road. Barcelona 1, Valencia 1.
