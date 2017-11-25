Barcelona vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

First-place Barcelona visits second-place Valencia on Sunday in a massive La Liga contest, as the hosts try and cut into Barca's four-point lead.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

This is a tough one. Barcelona has been the best team in La Liga, but Valencia is much improved under Marcelino. When no Pique for Barca, Valencia takes advantage, but in the end they finish level. Barcelona 2, Valencia 2.