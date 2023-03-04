Coming off of the high of winning the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid, Barcelona will need to be focused to avoid a potential trap game against Valencia on Sunday. Having fallen to 19th in La Liga, Valencia are in danger of dropping out of the league but are only two points from safety at this stage. Coming off of a win against Real Sociedad, Valencia will have some confidence heading into the match, especially since Barcelona recently lost to Almeria who were also in the relegation zone at the time. Xavi will need to cope with injuries as Barca will be without Ousmande Dembele and could still be missing Robert Lewandowski.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Mar. 5 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 5 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -200; Draw +220; Valencia +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Lewandowski has returned to training but is only doing individual work so this match should come too soon for him. Andreas Christensen is also back with the team after suffering an ankle injury. Pedri and Dembele are both on the mend and could be back soon but not for this match. Only ahead of Real Madrid by seven points, Barcelona will need to win games like this one or run the risk of slipping back into a close race at the top of La Liga.

Valencia: With a clean bill of health, Valencia will likely run back the same lineup that bested Real Sociedad via an own goal. The defense has improved as of late and American Yunus Musah makes a difference in midfield but when Barcelona hven't lost in their last ten home matches in La Liga, this will take a special performance for Valencia to sneak away with points.

Prediction

Similarly to playing Real Madrid, Barcelona will likely take a more conservative approach in the match allowing Valencia to beat themselves but when Xavi oversees a rock solid defense, that will be more than enough to win the match. Pick: Barcelona 2, Valencia 0