Barcelona vs. Valencia score, live updates: Copa del Rey final from Sevilla as Messi goes for another title

The 2018-19 Copa del Rey will be decided on Saturday as Barcelona meets Valencia in the final at the Benito Villamarin in Seville. Lionel Messi and Barca enter as the favorites but are facing some injury issues with Luis Suarez and Nelson Semedo missing the match and Philippe Coutinho a game-time decision. Ernesto Valverde and company hope to finish the weekend with their second title of the season.

Meanwhile, Valencia has been one of the stories of La Liga. After just one win in their first 11 games of the league season and hovering in the bottom half of the table, Valencia fought back strongly in the second half of the season to snatch fourth place, a place in the Champions League next season and some serious momentum.

The match will air on ESPN Deportes in the United States, and kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

