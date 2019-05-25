Barcelona vs. Valencia score: Messi and company upset in Copa del Rey final by Los Che

Valencia's 100th season couldn't have ended better. Behind goals from Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno, Los Che upset Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final 2-1 to claim the trophy for an eighth time.

With Barca the heavy favorites entering the game, Valencia scored twice in the first half to enter the break with the slim lead, but a goal from Lionel Messi in the second half brought Barca a step closer to the comeback. Valencia made defensive changes to try and hold on and managed to do just that, withstanding chance after chance.

The title is Valencia's first since the 2008 Copa del Rey. Barca, meanwhile, finishes the season with the La Liga title.

