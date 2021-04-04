Third-place FC Barcelona host 16th place Valladolid on Monday in La Liga action. The Blaugrana are now in third place with 62 points after Real Madrid defeated Eibar on Saturday. There are only 10 matches remaining this season in La Liga, and the window is closing to chase down league leading Atletico Madrid who are in first with 64 points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, April 5

: Monday, April 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou TV: beIN Sports

Storylines

Barcelona: The club is currently on a five-game winning streak in La Liga play. Their most recent win was a 6-1 thrashing against Real Sociedad with Lionel Messi providing assists and building attack, and American wingback Sergino Dest scoring a brace. The club welcomed the return of Gerard Pique but will likely not risk playing him this match, and will see if Dest can continue his impressive run of form on the pitch for the Catalonians.

Valladolid: The team is coming off 1-1 draw against Sevilla and are undefeated in their last four matches. Valladolid has been wildly inconsistent this season, leading to their near bottom table standing. Sitting two spots out of relegation, the team has 10 remaining games to try and add some extra points to their current standing to separate themselves from relegation.

Barcelona vs. Valladolid prediction

Barcelona continues their impressive streak and picks up another comfortable win against a bottom-table team. Pick: Barcelona 3, Valladolid 0.