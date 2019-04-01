Barcelona vs. Villarreal: La Liga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

La Liga leaders Barcelona will travel south on Tuesday for a matchup against Villarreal in Matchday 30. Barcelona enters on a six-game winning streak in league play and a record of 21-6-2 with 69 points. The club is currently 10 points above Atletico Madrid for first place. Meanwhile, Villarreal may be in the Europa League quarterfinals, but they are in the thick of the relegation battle in Spain. The Yellow Submarine sits in 17th place at 6-11-12 with 29 points and fresh off a tough loss at Celta Vigo.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Villarreal vs. Barcelona

Date : Tuesday, April 2



: Tuesday, April 2 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET



: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain



: Estadio de la Ceramica -- Villarreal, Spain TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -145 / Villarreal +375 / Draw +295

Storylines

Villarreal: This team blew quite the chance this past weekend. Taking on their prime competition for survival in Celta Vigo, Villarreal blew a 2-0 lead and lost 3-2. A win would have put them seven points clear in the race to stay in the top flight, but the loss now leaves them just a point up ahead of a tough stretch.

Barcelona: Lionel Messi and company are closing in on the title. Up 10 points, there's a chance they clinch the title in April if things go their way. With a game against second-place Atletico Madrid coming at the weekend, a win there will likely wrap up the title. Messi has 31 league goals so far this season.

Villarreal vs. Barcelona prediction

Luis Suarez adds to his tally with two goals, Barca earns a clean sheet and puts itself steps closer to taking home the league crown.

Pick: Barcelona (-145)