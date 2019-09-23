Barcelona vs. Villarreal: La Liga Matchday 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca hopes to erase the negative vibes after losing last weekend
Barcelona hopes to bounce back from its horrible display over the weekend against Granada when it hosts Villarreal on Tuesday in midweek La Liga action. After the 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Barca was stunned 2-0 at Granada in one of its worst displays under Ernesto Valverde. The pressure may be on to get a result here, as ESPNFC reports that players are losing confidence in the coach.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Villarreal
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -350 | Villarreal +800 | Draw +500
Storylines
Barcelona: In the last 180 minutes of action, Barca has just two shots on goal. That is something you hardly ever see with a team that boasts Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and others. The team just looks in a funk, and part of that may be due to Messi returning from injury and still not gelling with his teammates just yet.
Villarreal: The Yellow Submarine has won its last two La Liga matches, but just as important, the team hasn't conceded in those games. That will greatly boost the team's confidence ahead of this one, but they know Barca can explode for goals at any moment. They'll play patient in attack and may opt to be more defensive at the beginning of this one with Barca reeling.
Barcelona vs. Villarreal prediction
It's a bit better from Barca but still too close to comfort. They get the three points, but the questions are still there.
Pick: Barcelona 2, Villarreal 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
USMNT, Dutch battle it out for Dest
The young American would be cap-tied with the United States if he plays in Nations League
-
Man. United explains goals to fans
The Red Devils are reeling and looking for answers
-
Rapinoe, Morgan up for top FIFA award
Here's a look at the contenders for each award
-
What's with Pulisic's slow start?
The young American has been riding the pine for the Blues as of late
-
Soccer Power Index: Lukaku shining, more
The Belgian has been sensational early on for Inter Milan, plus a look at Eden Hazard's lackluster...
-
Premier League takeaways: Matchday 6
Here's what to know about this weekend's action