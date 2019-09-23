Barcelona vs. Villarreal: La Liga Matchday 6 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona hopes to bounce back from its horrible display over the weekend against Granada when it hosts Villarreal on Tuesday in midweek La Liga action. After the 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Barca was stunned 2-0 at Granada in one of its worst displays under Ernesto Valverde. The pressure may be on to get a result here, as ESPNFC reports that players are losing confidence in the coach.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Villarreal

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 24



: Tuesday, Sept. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -350 | Villarreal +800 | Draw +500

Storylines

Barcelona: In the last 180 minutes of action, Barca has just two shots on goal. That is something you hardly ever see with a team that boasts Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and others. The team just looks in a funk, and part of that may be due to Messi returning from injury and still not gelling with his teammates just yet.

Villarreal: The Yellow Submarine has won its last two La Liga matches, but just as important, the team hasn't conceded in those games. That will greatly boost the team's confidence ahead of this one, but they know Barca can explode for goals at any moment. They'll play patient in attack and may opt to be more defensive at the beginning of this one with Barca reeling.

Barcelona vs. Villarreal prediction

It's a bit better from Barca but still too close to comfort. They get the three points, but the questions are still there.

Pick: Barcelona 2, Villarreal 1