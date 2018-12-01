Barcelona vs. Villarreal: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca is hoping to get back into first place
Second-place Barcelona hosts 16th-place Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga's top game of the game. Barca is 7-4-2, and the team has a chance to get back int first place. Villarreal, meanwhile, is 3-5-5 and just three points above the drop zone.
Barcelona is coming off a midweek match in the Champions League, a 2-1 win over PSV. We'll have to see if Ernesto Valverde decides to provide some rest for key players or go with all of his top guys in search of victory.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Villarreal
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 2
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou in Barcelona
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -450 / Villarreal +1000 / Draw +575
Storylines
Barcelona: Barca is still without injured striker Luis Suarez, and midfielders Arthur, Serbi Roberto and Rafinha are also out due to injury. The team may get Samuel Umtiti back in this one, but it's unlikely the defender will be at the fitness level needed to play.
Villarreal: The Yellow Submarine will be without midfielders Bruno Soriano and Javi Fuego for this battle.
Barcelona vs. Villarreal prediction
This is a matchup that has produced some interesting contests in recent years, but Barca is in attack mode here and wins comfortably.
Pick: Barcelona (-450)
