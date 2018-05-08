Barcelona vs. Villarreal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barcelona's undeafeted league season is on the line when they take on Villarreal on Wednesday in La Liga play. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Barca's undefeated season is on the line here. They've got two matches to go after this one to avoid defeat and become the first La Liga team to finish a campaign without a loss.

Prediction

Barca's perfect season remains alive, with Luis Suarez scoring twice in a comfortable victory.

Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.