Barcelona vs. Villarreal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca is three matches away from going undefeated in league
Barcelona's undeafeted league season is on the line when they take on Villarreal on Wednesday in La Liga play. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Barca's undefeated season is on the line here. They've got two matches to go after this one to avoid defeat and become the first La Liga team to finish a campaign without a loss.
Prediction
Barca's perfect season remains alive, with Luis Suarez scoring twice in a comfortable victory.
Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.
