After suffering a setback versus Real Madrid, Xavi will have Barcelona poised to show that it was a bump in the road and not the start of the La Liga title slipping away when they face Villarreal on Thursday. The Yellow Submarine have struggled against the top sides that they've faced so far in league play, so a victory over Barcelona would be quite a stepping stone.

Scoring has been an issue for Villarreal with only 12 goals in nine matches but Unai Emery's side have allowed the fewest goals in league play with only three. Geronimo Rulli will need to be up to the task of stopping Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona may find it hard to score in this fixture, but their creativity can guide them to victory.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Oct 20 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Oct 20 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona TV: ESPN Deportes | Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN Deportes | ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -200; Draw +250; Villarreal +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: While Barcelona got a slight injury boost ahead of facing Real Madrid, Xavi's injury list is still quite a long one. Andres Christensen still won't be back from his sprained ankle while Hector Bellerin and Memphis Depay's inclusion will also be in doubt. Ronald Araujo is a long-term absentee which will likely see Sergi Roberto continue at right back although Villarreal can't exploit his defensive weaknesses in the same way that Real Madrid did. Gavi will also likely return to the starting lineup in place of Frenkie de Jong.

Villarreal: Missing key players, Villarreal will need to show that they can slow down Barcelona. Gerard Moreno's inclusion is doubtful as the forward struggles with a hamstring injury while Juan Foyth will also likely miss the match with a knee injury. Francis Coquelin rounds out the unavailable players as his calf injury will keep him sidelined until November.

Prediction

It'll be a close match but the scoring issues for the Yellow Submarine will prove to be the difference as Barcelona do enough to get back on the winning track. Pick: Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0