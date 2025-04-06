Real Madrid's tightrope in La Liga may have just snapped after Valencia secured a 95th-minute winner via Hugo Duro for a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, their first in 17 years. While one eye may have been on facing Arsenal in the Champions League, injuries wouldn't allow Carlo Ancelotti the ability to rotate much and they entered with only three points separating them from Barcelona in first in La Liga. In net, 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez debuted between the sticks, with both of the keepers in front of him on the depth chart injured, speaking volumes about where Real Madrid's depth is at this critical stage of the season.

Barcelona were able to respond to Real Madrid dropping points with a draw against Real Betis, but despite it putting Hansi Flick's men four points clear atop the league, it feels like an opportunity missed. When Gavi put Barcelona ahead only seven minutes into the game, it seemed like it would be smooth sailing before Betis struck to level things only 10 minutes later via Natan. With a date with Borussia Dortmund on the horizon in the Champions League, it's still a point for Barcelona, but they can't afford to slip up as the El Clasico in May could make or break this race.

Los Blancos fall flat

Only minutes after Vinicus Junior's penalty was saved by Liverpool-bound Giorgi Mamardashvili, Valencia would immediately go ahead via Mouctar Diakhaby. Real Madrid the saw a Diakhaby own goal ruled out for an offside later in the first half, but given how many times Ancelotti's men have come from behind to win, the expectation was that they'd eventually come from behind and emerge with a victory despite that, just a question of when they'd get the goals they needed.

Vini Jr reinforced that idea early in the second half of play, scoring right after halftime but then, despite creating plenty of pressure, Real Madrid couldn't get the ball past Mamardashvili. The Georgian keeper made eight saves, facing an expected goals on target of 3.28. It wasn't for lack of trying for Real Madrid, the shots just wouldn't get to the back of the net. But Valencia were able to hit back deep into stoppage time for the win and secure what could be a transformative result for their season. Now seven points clear of the relegation zone at the moment, Carlos Corberan is en route to securing a great escape and making sure that this historic club doesn't drop out of the top flight.

More penalty issues

After Kylian Mbappe buried a penalty during Real Madrid's comeback victory over Leganes, it seemed like some of their penalty woes would be on the mend until having another issue in this clash with Vini Jr missing his take. With Madrid's defensive issues, they can't afford to continue to give away goals and Mbappe has been their most effective penalty taker, which may mean that it's time for Carlo Ancelotti to appoint him as the permanent penalty taker moving forward. They can't have these issues in the Champions League and the matches will only get more important as the season continues.

Building to a Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid will already meet for a title with the Copa del Rey final on April 26 but May 11 is circled on calendars everywhere. Right now, the pressure is with Barcelona heading into that match because Real Madrid could draw within a point with a victory, if the gap remains the same. That's why drawing Betis feels like a bit of an opportunity missed.