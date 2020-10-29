There's an inherent bias in how Barcelona, or rather the social media managers behind Barcelona's Twitter account, feels about Lionel Messi, particularly when it comes to how he stacks up in the Greatest of All Time debate and especially when he's put up against former domestic rival Cristiano Ronaldo. In case anyone needs a reminder, they're firmly on the side of their (albeit disgruntled) superstar Messi.

The Catalan club further entrenched themselves deeper into this debate with a tweet following their 2-0 victory over Juventus in Champions League play on Wednesday.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus in 2018 and this would have been the first time that the two squared off since that transfer went through. Unfortunately, the on-pitch reunion was not meant to be this time around as the Juventus winger was left off the squad sheet due to his positive coronavirus test that he picked up while training with Portugal -- he tested positive in a follow up test last week. The Portuguese international has not played for the Italian club since testing positive in mid-October.

As for Messi's performance on the pitch, he was involved in his team's opener, finding Ousmane Dembele open on the right side of the pitch and setting him up to break the nil-nil deadlock, and scored a late penalty to seal it for the Blaugrana.