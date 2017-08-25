Barcelona welcomes rising superstar Dembele as its replacement for Neymar

Ousmane Dembele is on his way to Spain to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona has found its replacement for Neymar. L'Equipe reported Thursday that Barcelona would sign Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could exceed $150 million. 

Barcelona announced the addition on Twitter on Friday.

The 20-year-old French international hasn't been practicing with Dortmund as his potential move to Barca has been on the cards for the last couple of weeks, with the German club holding out for more money. 

He should fit in perfectly on the left wing with tremendous speed and elite creativity. With world-class potential, he's viewed as one of the best players under the age of 21, alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco. 

Teams have until the end of the month to sign new players.

