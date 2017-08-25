Barcelona welcomes rising superstar Dembele as its replacement for Neymar
Ousmane Dembele is on his way to Spain to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona
Barcelona has found its replacement for Neymar. L'Equipe reported Thursday that Barcelona would sign Ousmane Dembele of Borussia Dortmund in a deal that could exceed $150 million.
Barcelona announced the addition on Twitter on Friday.
The 20-year-old French international hasn't been practicing with Dortmund as his potential move to Barca has been on the cards for the last couple of weeks, with the German club holding out for more money.
He should fit in perfectly on the left wing with tremendous speed and elite creativity. With world-class potential, he's viewed as one of the best players under the age of 21, alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco.
Teams have until the end of the month to sign new players.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
NYCFC's David Villa gets Spain call-up
He's been dominating in MLS and deserved another chance
-
How to watch soccer games on TV, stream
Here are the games coming up on TV and online
-
Champions League group stage draw
Here are the eight groups for the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League
-
Winners, losers of Champions League draw
Consider Manchester United and Manchester City lucky. Chelsea and Tottenham? Not so much
-
Ronaldo takes home top award
Ronaldo was the favorite, and he took home the crown as Europe's top player
-
This dribble will leave you mesmerized
Orlando Berrio left everyone speechless with this move to help secure Flamengo a derby win
Add a Comment