Barcelona's American prospect Konrad de la Fuente says USMNT can win a World Cup

One could argue that from a talent standpoint, the United States men's national team pool is as good as it has ever been. There is current talent on the roster and even more quality coming ahead of arguably the most important decade in the team's history. Sights are set on the 2022 World Cup with qualifying expected to start later this year, and then comes the 2026 World Cup with the U.S. hosting alongside Mexico and Canada.

While notable veterans like Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore will likely experience their final World Cup in 2022, the future has fans excited. The players are thrilled, too. So much so that one of those rising young stars said the USMNT could win a World Cup before long.

Barcelona youth player Konrad de la Fuente, an 18-year-old Miami native who has played for the U.S. U-20 national team and has five appearances with Barcelona's B squad, said he thinks the U.S can win the World Cup.

"My goal with the national team is to win a World Cup," he told ESPN. "That's my personal goal. Everyone has their own and, for me, it's to win a World Cup. I definitely think it can happen. If we continue to grow in our clubs in Europe, I think we can do something special."

While winning a World Cup is certainly ambitious for a national team that hasn't made it past the quarterfinals in the modern era and failed to qualify for the last World Cup, he's got a reason to be excited and to believe.

De la Fuente is one of the top prospects for the U.S., learning at the famed La Masia academy of Barcelona. On top of that, there's budding star Gio Reyna at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich central defender Chris Richards and many more. Add them to the young core USMNT players such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest and Josh Sargent, and you've got what's probably the top talent pool in North America and a group of players that should never miss out on a World Cup moving forward.

When it comes to actually winning a World Cup, the group would have a long way to go. But the fact that de la Fuente believes the team can do it is a reason for U.S. fans to be excited, which is really all they can ask for at this point after a tough few years.