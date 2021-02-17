Tensions boiled over during Barcelona's 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League on Tuesday. Barcelona teammates Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Pique got involved in an expletive-filled, heated verbal altercation on the pitch.

Here's what the said to each other:

"F---ing hell, Grizi," Pique said. "No. M---------er. We're suffering. We've been [pinned] back for five minutes. F---ing hell, we're running like crazy." "Don't shout at me, m----------er! I am suffering as well and I am running like crazy," Griezmann responded.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen actually had to remind Griezmann and Pique of their defensive responsibilities as a Paris Saint-Germain corner kick was about to take place just before halftime. At the time, the game was tied at 1-1.

The argument began when Pique screamed at his teammates to "keep the f---ing ball longer." Ironically, it was Pique's first appearance on the pitch since suffering a knee injury in November.

The argument may have been a microcosm of Barcelona's performance on Tuesday. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe ended up recording a hat trick and leading his team to an easy victory during the first leg of the Champions League match.

Griezmann actually returned to his home country of France following the match since Barcelona players were given the next two days off. Upon arriving at Barcelona's El Prat Airport late on Tuesday, Griezmann told the media that it wasn't any of their business where he was going.