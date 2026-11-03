There are normal ways to build up to a marquee UEFA Champions League match and there's Aston Villa, for whom the top searches under Google's news tab were all about being taken seriously. This was hardly an exercise in projecting confidence ahead of a trip to Barcelona; the club picked a fight with a broadcaster instead because, for some reason, they deemed he had the power "to stop our ascension in English and European football." Villa's year-over-year improvements are hard to deny, to the point that being somewhat competitive at the Camp Nou on Tuesday was not out of the question and they managed that much. There was just one problem, though.

Punching above your weight is easier said than done against this version of Barcelona.

Villa were no slouch but over the course of a 3-0 win on Matchday 4 of the Champions League, Barcelona were simply in cruise control. It is not that Villa did not pose a challenge – they sparked at times in the first half, Johan Manzambi responsible for the visitors' best chance of the game around the half-hour mark. There was simply nothing they could do at the Camp Nou, their ascension irrelevant even if it is true, because Barcelona are as close to the summit as it gets.

Barcelona barely put a foot wrong as they strung together a trademark performance, well-positioned to do the easy things when the time called for them. That was true as soon as the seventh minute when Joao Gomes, under very little pressure, played a perfect pass to Lamine Yamal with plenty of space in front of him. Even as a couple of Villa defenders tried to close the space near goal, Yamal found his crevice and finished the chance off. It was perhaps the easiest way for him to score his 14th Champions League goal, surpassing Kylian Mbappe as the teenager with the most goals in the competition.

The hosts overwhelmed Villa's defense with ease, Yamal's goal merely the first sign of trouble for the visitors. Raphinha bagged a 12-minute brace in the second half, the entire collection of goals a remarkable example of defensive errors. There's a comedy to the Brazil international's first goal, something casual about his strike despite three Villa defenders in his vicinity, watching the ball as it flew into the back of the net. On his second, Joao Cancelo was essentially given permission to dance around Villa's defense to find a Raphinha that was virtually unmarked and converted again from close range.

The mistakes from Villa were glaring, almost obfuscating Barcelona's performance entirely. It was not simply a walk in the park, though – Hansi Flick's side got to roll out Plan A and showcase its strengths fully, the lopsided result reflecting the more subtle elements of their dominance. They were able to possess exactly as they wanted to, taking 16 shots and generating 1.99 expected goals along the way. Their attacking might is hardly a surprise now that Raphinha is several years into a career revitalization steered by Flick and now that Yamal is already well known as the sport's next great talent.

What was more impressive was their ability to completely shut Villa out, especially so considering the circumstances. The game state was not exactly a deterrent to Unai Emery's side – 10 days earlier, they let Manchester City have the ball and took their chances despite posting 0.61 expected goals and notched a 2-1 win in the process. Their total was a little better on Tuesday at Barcelona, generating 0.72 expected goals from nine shots, and this time they had the benefit of playing against an understaffed defense. A series of injuries have plagued Barcelona's back line in recent weeks, stripping a defense of the early season stability that had become a new trademark despite sticking true to the high line.

Villa, though, were unable to make much of a dent. Nicolas Jackson, who had eight goals in 12 games across all competitions before the trip to Barcelona, took just one shot on Tuesday. Any semblance of attacking threat never came through. Rodri was not exactly some great denier, either – the captain of Spain's World Cup-winning team only played the first 45 minutes, earning the right to exit the game early after another job well done. Barcelona ensured Villa were dull over the course of 90 minutes; the defensive mistakes from the visitors were the end product rather than the cause of the hosts' success.

On a day where Villa's ascension was cast aside, Barcelona's rise was hard to miss. The gap they are trying to make up is smaller and easier to envision but it does not mean that Flick's side does not carry a certain amount of baggage on each and every Champions League night. They are 11 years removed from the last time they won Europe's top title, a lengthy stretch for one of the game's most celebrated teams. Self-imposed financial hardship has hindered their progress but since Flick took the job two years ago, they have inched closer and closer to the winner's medals they have been eager to collect.

Beating Paris Saint-Germain, the undeniable favorites after back-to-back titles, to the podium is another question entirely, especially after a 4-2 loss in the French capital on Matchday 3. Flick, though, insisted that day was merely a step on the journey, an experience to learn from as they attempt to ascend up Europe's ranks themselves. Champions often make their case on difficult days and should Barcelona make a deep run, they will likely have the chance to do just that down the stretch. The road to the Champions League title, though, usually includes some impressively unfussy days and on Tuesday, Flick's side collected one.