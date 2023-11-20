Barcelona have confirmed that Gavi has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear to his right knee as well as lateral meniscus damage. The 19-year-old midfielder was hurt during Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia and is now set for a lengthy layoff with surgery coming up later this week.

"Test carried out on Monday morning on the first team player Gavi have shown that he has a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and an associated injury to the lateral meniscus," read Barca's official statement. "The player will have surgery in the coming days after which a new medical update will be released."

They typical recovery from an ACL tear is six to nine months, which could put the rest of this season and this summer's Euros in doubt for the teenager.

Gavi landed awkwardly while jumping to control the ball and was forced off in tears in Valladolid as La Roja beat the Georgians 3-1 to top Group A. Head coach Luis de la Fuente feared the worst immediately after the game and admitted that the player's injury felt like a loss for the team.

"This is the ugly part of football," he said. "This is the most bitter victory I have ever experienced in my life. It is a very difficult moment for Gavi, Barcelona, the national team and for me -- it is as if we lost the game. I am very sorry for him."

The Spanish finished ahead of Scotland in top spot of Group A thanks to goals from Robin le Normand, Gavi's Barca teammate Ferran Torres and a Luka Lochoshvili own goal: "We cannot celebrate as we would have liked," admitted Le Normand. "Gavi's injury is a hard blow. I am really gutted for him."

Torres also held up Gavi's jersey while celebrating his goal and echoed De la Fuente and Le Normand's views on the game feeling less important than the Barca man's health: "An important victory to end on a good note, but we leave with a bittersweet feeling," said Torres. "Knowing how much of a warrior Gavi is, we think it could be serious."

Barcelona have added a message of support for Gavi as he prepares for a long road back to full fitness with Euro 2024 already likely to be a race against time: "The Andalusian midfielder is a firm favorite amongst the fans," read Barca's message. "Gavi's spirit and determination on the field are what defines him as a player and he gives absolutely everything in a Barca shirt. For that reason his injury is a big blow for all Barca fans."

Gavi has started 13 games this season with goals against Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League as well as Villarreal in La Liga and provided one assist as well. He also won the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2022 and became the third youngest player to score a goal in FIFA World Cup history in Qatar behind only Pele and Manuel Rosas.